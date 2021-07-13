ajc logo
Henry County commissioners approve T-SPLOST agreement

A referendum for a transportation SPLOST could be on the ballot this fall.
A referendum for a transportation SPLOST could be on the ballot this fall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 7 regular meeting to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge regarding a transportation special-purpose local option sales tax (T-SPLOST) which is expected to be on the ballot this fall. Major transportation widening projects such as Jonesboro Road, Rock Quarry Road, Bill Gardner Parkway, Fairview Road, and McDonough Parkway will be part of the large-scale investment if the referendum passes, according to county officials.

Other projects include resurfacing, intersection improvements, sidewalks and bike lanes across the county. Once all of the cities accept the IGA, it will be revisited so the commissioners can call for a referendum at their July 20 meeting. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

