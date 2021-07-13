Henry County commissioners approve T-SPLOST agreement

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 7 regular meeting to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge regarding a transportation special-purpose local option sales tax (T-SPLOST) which is expected to be on the ballot this fall. Major transportation widening projects such as Jonesboro Road, Rock Quarry Road, Bill Gardner Parkway, Fairview Road, and McDonough Parkway will be part of the large-scale investment if the referendum passes, according to county officials.