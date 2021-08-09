Henry County commissioners approve mixed-use zoning

A mixed-use rezoning for a 20-acre piece of property was approved unanimously with conditions by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 20 regular meeting. The site is on the west side of Hwy. 42 North, just north of Campground Road, and a portion of the property currently houses Southern Crescent Rehabilitation Traumatic Brain Injury Center. The purpose of the rezoning is to establish a mixed age-restricted single-family residential and institutional living development, according to a county staff report. Also approved was an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan to change the future land use map designation from industrial to mixed use. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.