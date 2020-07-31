Henry County commissioners approve Kelleytown rezoning

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 21 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request from RA (residential-agricultural) to MU (mixed use) for 22.3 acres of property at 109 Old Kelleytown Road, south of Kelleytown Road and east of Hwy. 155.
The request by JWA Ventures of Montgomery, Ala. was to allow a development that would include a grocery-anchored shopping center, ancillary shops, and outparcels that could possibly include an assisted living facility.
The request was approved with nine conditions including a traffic impact study provided by the applicant, a prohibition of gas stations or small box discount stores, and that any assisted living facility on the site cannot be used for any type of drug or alcohol rehabilitation.