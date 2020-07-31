Henry County commissioners approve Kelleytown rezoning

The request by JWA Ventures of Montgomery, Ala. was to allow a development that would include a grocery-anchored shopping center, ancillary shops, and outparcels that could possibly include an assisted living facility.

The request was approved with nine conditions including a traffic impact study provided by the applicant, a prohibition of gas stations or small box discount stores, and that any assisted living facility on the site cannot be used for any type of drug or alcohol rehabilitation.