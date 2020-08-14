Henry County commissioners adopt streetlight plan

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 4 regular meeting to approve a resolution authorizing the creation of a Thoroughfare and Intersection Lighting Program to identify thoroughfares and intersections where streetlights are warranted, to expedite the installation of streetlights and to provide for the associated utility fees and maintenance costs.
Board members listed the major corridors on which they wanted to see streetlights, and that list included eight county roadways as well as three major intersections. The resolution also allows for the BOC to add additional thoroughfares and intersections from time to time upon approval by the majority of the board.
The costs of installation of streetlights, together with recurring utility and maintenance costs associated, will be paid from the county DOT budget.