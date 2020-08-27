Henry County commissioner named to McIntosh Trail board

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Aug. 18 regular meeting to approve the appointment of Maj. Jason Bolton of the Henry County Police Department to the McIntosh Trail Community Service Board. He is filling a vacant seat or a term that expires Aug. 21, 2021. The McIntosh Trail Community Service Board oversees public behavioral health services for a seven-county area. It has three representatives from Henry County.
Bolton has been with the HCPD for two decades and has worked in a variety of roles within the department during that time.