Henry County church gets go-ahead from zoning board

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its May 13 regular meeting to recommend approval of a rezoning request that would change a 2.5-acre site at 1430 Snapping Shoals Road from commercial to residential and allow it to be split into two lots. The property is surrounded by mostly residential property and currently has a vacant commercial store on it, according to county officials. Final approval on the rezoning rests with the Board of Commissioners.