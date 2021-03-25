Henry County board updated on TSPLOST preparations

County planning and economic development director Toussaint Kirk outlined the necessary steps and deadlines that need to be accomplished for the referendum to occur in November. He said county officials will need to schedule meetings with each of the cities in the next three months, and the cities and the BOC will have to have an intergovernmental agreement in place no later than the end of July so that the board can adopt a resolution authorizing the referendum.

It was proposed that commissioners meet with city officials in April to discuss what each city would include on their respective TSPLOST list. Commissioners will receive monthly updates from staff regarding progress with TSPLOST.