Henry County board starts 2021 with tie votes

After the agenda for the Jan. 6 regular meeting was accepted and Gary Barham was appointed vice chair for the year, the board considered the reappointment of Sam Chafin to the Board of Assessors as his six-year term was set to expire that day. Johnny Wilson made a motion to approve his reappointment but it failed 3-3 with Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas voted in opposition.

Thomas then moved to table the matter but rescinded that motion and instead nominated Calvin Gleaton to the post. That motion failed 3-3 as well, with Barham, Wilson and new board chair Carlotta Harell voting in opposition.