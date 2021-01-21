X

Henry County board starts 2021 with tie votes

A snapshot of the commissioners’ virtual meeting.

Credit: Erika Richards

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The first piece of actual business in 2021 for the Henry County Board of Commissioners resulted in a deadlocked vote.

After the agenda for the Jan. 6 regular meeting was accepted and Gary Barham was appointed vice chair for the year, the board considered the reappointment of Sam Chafin to the Board of Assessors as his six-year term was set to expire that day. Johnny Wilson made a motion to approve his reappointment but it failed 3-3 with Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas voted in opposition.

Thomas then moved to table the matter but rescinded that motion and instead nominated Calvin Gleaton to the post. That motion failed 3-3 as well, with Barham, Wilson and new board chair Carlotta Harell voting in opposition.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

