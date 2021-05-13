Henry County board OK’s emergency response agreements

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its April 20 regular meeting to approve two agreements with state agencies regarding emergency response. A resolution was adopted approving the county’s participation in a statewide mutual aid agreement with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, which supports local governments during disasters and other events.
Also approved was an intergovernmental lease agreement with the Georgia Department of Public Safety for use of space on a county E911 public safety communications tower at 1201 Old Jackson Road in Locust Grove. The votes to approve both measures were unanimous.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.