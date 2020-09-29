Henry County board moves forward with airport construction

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to approve a contract for design/build services for a fixed-base operation and terminal building and area improvements at the county-owned Atlanta Speedway Airport in Hampton.
The approved bid was from J.R. Bowman Construction Co. of McDonough in the amount of $2,211,549.17. The project is being funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax. County officials estimate that the design and permitting process will take approximately six months, followed by 10-12 months for the construction.