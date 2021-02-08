Henry County board deadlocks on interchange vote

The state DOT requested $5 million from the county for preliminary engineering and right of way on the project, which is part of the county’s overall SPLOST program approved by voters. Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas voted against a motion to table the measure. Clemmons then made a motion to approve the MOU with a number of conditions, but later rescinded it and no vote was taken.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.