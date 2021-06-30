ajc logo
Henry County board approves police resolutions

More equipment is coming for Henry County police.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 14 regular meeting to approve a pair of resolutions impacting the police department. The purchase of two used vehicles from a McDonough auto dealer for the department’s special services division was approved, at a cost of $44,190 with the money coming from a federal seized funds account.

The commissioners also voted to accept a $6,563.82 donation from Cops Direct and Tactical Medical Equipment to assist the SWAT team by providing needed life-saving equipment. Both actions were unanimous. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

