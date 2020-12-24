X

Henry County board approves latest COVID relief

Small businesses and nonprofits are getting COVID relief funds.
Henry County | 51 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The latest round of assistance for 13 small businesses and 11 nonprofits impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 15 regular meeting.

The latest recommended submissions from the Small Business Restart and Non-Profit Assistance Program Committee included those in Small Business Group 8 which were approved between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1 as well as some successful reapplications and those in Non-Profit Group E.. The program was initially approved in August with a total of $2,537,392 allocated for small businesses and an equal amount set aside for nonprofits.

