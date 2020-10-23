Henry County Board approves $174K training cost for school leaders

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its Oct. 12 regular business meeting to approve a $174,000 expenditure for school leadership training and development. According to a staff report, “The expertise provided by the University of Virginia Partners for Leaders in Education will support the development, implementation, and improvement of systems that create conditions to improve leader effectiveness and systems for continuous improvement through the partnership.”
In an unrelated item, the board approved submission of a certificate to the Georgia Department of Education verifying the completion of McDonough Middle School, which qualified for partial state funding, so that the remainder of that money can be released to the district.