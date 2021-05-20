Henry County board approved lights for sports fields

New LED lighting for two soccer/lacrosse fields in the northern part of Henry County will cost $279,882 after approval of the purchase was given unanimously by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 4 regular meeting. The expenditure is part of overall park improvements approved on the county’s most recent SPLOST referendum.
According to a county staff report, the board voted in January to approve a design/build contract for two sports fields and a concession/restroom building in District 5, and the lighting is a necessary part of that project. In an unrelated agenda item, the board approved the creation of a new street light district for the Highgrove subdivision on Hampton Locust Grove Road.
