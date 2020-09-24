Henry County airport improvements get OK from commissioners

Design work for taxiway improvements at a cost of $83,069.44 will be covered by 95-percent federal reimbursement and 5-percent state reimbursement, as will the $12,500 cost to furnish and install new beacon equipment. The county will also be reimbursement for some work that has already been done at the airport, a total of $48,645 for surveying a runway approach and removal of some tree obstructions.

A contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation outlining all of these details was approved as part of the resolution.