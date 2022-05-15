BreakingNews
Official: Buffalo gunman had threatened high school shooting
Henry commissioners reverse variance decision

A scene from the May 3 meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A variance request which was previously denied by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board was reversed upon appeal.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its May 3 regular meeting to overturn the ZAB’s decision related to a 1.2-acre piece of property located at 120 Saint Marks Drive.

The applicant had requested a reduction in rear yard setback from 40 to 21.4 feet as well as an increase in the maximum allowable square footage for accessory structures on the property.

In unrelated county business, the board voted to authorize the installation of speed humps in the Brook Hollow subdivision after the required number of residents submitted a petition in accordance with the county’s ordinance governing such actions.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
