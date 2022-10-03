Henry commissioners OK rezoning, site plan

A commercial rezoning request for property at 813 Jonesboro Road in McDonough was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 20 regular meeting.
The request was to allow an indoor self-service storage facility, and among the list of conditions that accompanied the vote was a stipulation that it only be used for that reason.
The vote to approve was 4-2 with Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas in opposition.
In an unrelated agenda item, the board approved a site plan for a 39-acre multi-family townhome development on Mt. Carmel Road south of its intersection with Bridges Road. Thomas and Johnny Wilson voted in opposition. The rezoning for this site was approved at a previous meeting.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
