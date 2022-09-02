Henry commissioners OK multifamily zoning

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 16 regular meeting to approve a request to rezone a 38.9-acre site from light manufacturing and general commercial to multifamily residential.
The property in question is on the south side of Mt. Carmel Road, south of the intersection of North Bridges Road. A gated townhome community with 129 units is proposed for the site.
The board also approved an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan related to this property, changing the designation from high & medium density residential to high density residential. Both actions passed with a 5-1 vote, with Johnny Wilson voting in opposition.
