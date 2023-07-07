Henry commissioners OK land deal

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 20 regular meeting to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the county’s development authority in hopes of attracting a data center to the county.

According to the agreement, the county will convey approximately 180 acres adjacent to Atlanta Speedway Airport, on the opposite side of the airport from Atlanta Motor Speedway, to the development authority. The vote to approve was unanimous.

In unrelated county business, the board approved the reappointment of Dr. Monica McIntyre Herron to the Department of Families and Children Board for a term to run until June 30, 2028.

