Henry commissioners approve road work

Credit: Henry County government

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Three road resurfacing projects were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 17 regular meeting.

The decision was made regarding Ward Road, Dailey Mill Road and Fairview Road because officials said they are in poor condition and have become safety hazards in their current form. They will be added to a list of planned resurfacing projects previously approved by the commissioners.

Officials said the county has received numerous complaints from residents about these three roads, and while certain areas have been patched in the past, they want to ensure a permanent fix while a contractor is in place. The work will be funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
