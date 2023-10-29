Henry commissioners approve road work

The decision was made regarding Ward Road, Dailey Mill Road and Fairview Road because officials said they are in poor condition and have become safety hazards in their current form. They will be added to a list of planned resurfacing projects previously approved by the commissioners.

Officials said the county has received numerous complaints from residents about these three roads, and while certain areas have been patched in the past, they want to ensure a permanent fix while a contractor is in place. The work will be funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.