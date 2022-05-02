ajc logo
Henry candidates removed from ballot

Two fewer candidates are on the ballot in Henry County.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
52 minutes ago

Two would-be candidates have been removed from the ballot in Henry County. The county elections office announced April 26 that Bonnie Witherspoon, a candidate for chief magistrate judge, had been disqualified from that race in the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan general elections.

Also disqualified was Erika Hill, who has declared her candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Board of Education. Early voting is now underway and their names will appear on paper ballots but will not be counted. Their names will not appear on the machines used for in-person voting.

Information: county elections director Ameika Pitts, aypitts@co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Featured
