Henry board updates land use map

The Henry County Board of Commissioners convened Oct. 30 in a special called meeting and voted to approve the completed Comprehensive Plan 2045. It was the only item on the agenda for the meeting, which lasted less than 15 minutes, and the vote to approve was unanimous.
The plan is updated every five years and is a framework for growth in the county, according to officials. County staff and various consultants hosted a number of outreach opportunities to solicit public input in advance of its passage, and the commissioners conducted three public hearings before the vote to approve.
Information: henrycountyga.gov.
