Henry board updates land use map

Credit: Henry County Government

Credit: Henry County Government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners convened Oct. 30 in a special called meeting and voted to approve the completed Comprehensive Plan 2045. It was the only item on the agenda for the meeting, which lasted less than 15 minutes, and the vote to approve was unanimous.

The plan is updated every five years and is a framework for growth in the county, according to officials. County staff and various consultants hosted a number of outreach opportunities to solicit public input in advance of its passage, and the commissioners conducted three public hearings before the vote to approve.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Lessons of caution from the overnight traffic shift3h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing dozens
17m ago

5 things we learned in Georgia's 30-21 win over Missouri
4h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A MUSICAL MIX
Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
16h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A MUSICAL MIX
Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
16h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
18h ago
The Latest

Stockbridge seniors to get sanitation fee discount
2h ago
Hampton council has special called meeting
Sanitation, landscaping costs go up in Stockbridge
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech offense overwhelms Virginia, should encourage fans for the future
15h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top