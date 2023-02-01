Henry board spends $6 million for jail

A serious overcrowding problem at the Henry County Jail has led to a $4.2 million emergency expenditure. The Board of Commissioners voted Jan. 17 to acquire a “sprung structure” that will be located behind the main jail with a secure outer perimeter, capable of housing 112 inmates.
Inmate population has grown from 602 last June to 933 as of Dec. 1, officials said, and housing 100 inmates in other corrections facilities would cost more than $3 million per year.
The commissioners also approved the replacement of five water-chilled air handler units for the jail at a cost of more than $1.7 million. They will replace units that are more than 20 years old and in disrepair.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
