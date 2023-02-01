X
Dark Mode Toggle

Henry board spends $6 million for jail

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago

A serious overcrowding problem at the Henry County Jail has led to a $4.2 million emergency expenditure. The Board of Commissioners voted Jan. 17 to acquire a “sprung structure” that will be located behind the main jail with a secure outer perimeter, capable of housing 112 inmates.

Inmate population has grown from 602 last June to 933 as of Dec. 1, officials said, and housing 100 inmates in other corrections facilities would cost more than $3 million per year.

The commissioners also approved the replacement of five water-chilled air handler units for the jail at a cost of more than $1.7 million. They will replace units that are more than 20 years old and in disrepair.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing 10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House leaders pass midyear budget with property tax rebate
8h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Rivian announces 2nd round of layoffs within 7 months
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL Trial: 3 defendants involved in stabbing at Fulton jail, sheriff says
4h ago
The Latest

Henry park master plan in the works
Stockbridge council approves $1.27 million project
McDonough sets election qualifying dates
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
11h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top