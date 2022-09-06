Henry board receives audit report

Henry County government operated at a surplus of $77 million during the most recent fiscal year and now holds $1.6 billion in assets, according to a report given at the Aug. 16 regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
An auditor with the firm Mauldin and Jenkins presented the findings of the county’s FY 2021 audit and county officials considered the information extremely positive.
The county holds $482 million in liabilities, most of which are outstanding water authority revenue bonds along with pension and health insurance liabilities to municipal employees.
For the 18th consecutive year, Henry County was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
