Henry board partners with speedway

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 6 regular meeting to enter into an agreement with Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton that will allow $3.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the race track’s recovery and revitalization plan.

AMS officials emphasized that facility maintenance needs must be addressed to keep the complex competitive when attracting events. Commissioners expressed support for the project and noted that the speedway is a major generator of property tax and sales tax for the county. The vote was 4-1 with Vivian Thomas opposed.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

