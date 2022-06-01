Henry board OK’s public safety purchases

Two large public safety purchases were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 17 regular meeting.
A resolution was passed authorizing the $638,050 purchase of 70 replacement self-contained breathing apparatus systems for use by the Henry County Fire Department.
Also approved was a $240,661 purchase of seven cardiac monitors and supporting cardiac resuscitation supplies for use by emergency personnel. Officials said the current equipment has met and surpassed its standard life expectancy.
This agreement includes an equipment trade-in amount of $49,000. Both purchases will utilize capital improvement funds.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
