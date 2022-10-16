ajc logo
Henry board OK’s public safety measures

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
5 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 4 regular meeting to approve three separate actions in support of the county’s public safety division.

The board approved the $399,642 purchase of six 2023 Dodge 4500 ambulances for Henry County Fire Rescue utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, as well as the $55,213 purchase of heavy apparatus lifts.

Also adopted was an ordinance requested by the Henry County Police Department regarding Live Scan fingerprints for applicants, employees or volunteers seeking employment with the county.

The ordinance allows the HCPD to submit an applicant’s fingerprints to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for comparison to the Georgia Crime Information Center.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

