Henry board OK’s contracts for SPLOST road projects

Road projects in Henry County are in the design stage.

Henry County | 29 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Oct. 20 regular meeting to approve two measures related to road projects under the county’s SPLOST program. A $102,000 contract for engineering design services for the Racetrack Road/Iris Lake Road intersection improvement project was awarded to American Engineers, Inc. That cost will be shared equally by the SPLOST budgets of District I and District III.

A traffic study will be conducted to determine whether a roundabout or a traffic signal is most suitable for that intersection. Kimley-Horn & Associates was awarded the $274,500 contract for design services related to the widening of a portion of Fairview Road, which is an approved District V SPLOST project.

