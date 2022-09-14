Henry board matches grant funds for library

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 7 regular meeting to approve the disbursement of $100,000 in matching funds to be applied toward a grant for the Henry County Library Board of Trustees regarding a renovation project at the county’s headquarters library in McDonough.
The library system applied for a 90/10 capital outlay grant and received $900,000 in state funding on the condition that a local match could be provided. The renovation is an approved project under the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax, so SPLOST funds will be used for the match.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
