Henry board matches grant funds for library

From left, state librarian Julie Walker, Henry County Library System assistant director Dr. Adam Townes, and Nathan Rall of the Georgia Public Library Service during the grant presentation earlier this year.

From left, state librarian Julie Walker, Henry County Library System assistant director Dr. Adam Townes, and Nathan Rall of the Georgia Public Library Service during the grant presentation earlier this year.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 7 regular meeting to approve the disbursement of $100,000 in matching funds to be applied toward a grant for the Henry County Library Board of Trustees regarding a renovation project at the county’s headquarters library in McDonough.

The library system applied for a 90/10 capital outlay grant and received $900,000 in state funding on the condition that a local match could be provided. The renovation is an approved project under the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax, so SPLOST funds will be used for the match.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Fulton County Schools board member Gail Dean, shown in this May file photo, announced she will resign her post before her term ends. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lewis, who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death in June 2020, was sentenced to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes

Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl Game Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Credit: Sean M. Haffey

Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

An intergovernmental agreement with Henry County was approved on behalf of the Stockbridge Police Department.

Credit: city website

Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

