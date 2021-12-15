ajc logo
Henry board fails to pass pay raise measure

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.
The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A proposed 10.5 percent pay increase across the board for county employees failed to get approval from the Henry County Board of Commissioners at a recent special called meeting, when a motion to approve died due to a 3-3 vote.

Officials cited a high number of open positions, failure to attract or retain good employees, and salaries not keeping pace with neighboring jurisdictions as reasons for the pay hike.

At one point county manager Cheri Matthews proposed to have top county staff forgo raises if it meant getting approval for rank-and-file employees. Greg Cannon, Johnny Wilson and board chair Carlotta Harrell supported the raises, while no votes came from Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

