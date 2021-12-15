Henry board fails to pass pay raise measure

Officials cited a high number of open positions, failure to attract or retain good employees, and salaries not keeping pace with neighboring jurisdictions as reasons for the pay hike.

At one point county manager Cheri Matthews proposed to have top county staff forgo raises if it meant getting approval for rank-and-file employees. Greg Cannon, Johnny Wilson and board chair Carlotta Harrell supported the raises, while no votes came from Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas.