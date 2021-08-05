Henry board expands procurement specs

The Henry County Water Authority has expanded its procurement policies to provide more opportunities for locally-based companies to benefit from doing business with the utility, according to officials. The board of the HCWA recently passed three resolutions that officials said were intended to specifically target small businesses based in and around Henry County. Board chair Cletonya Stidom said the resolutions will allow local small businesses, including those owned by minorities, women and veterans, to be better included in the procurement process. The new initiatives include the Local Sheltered Market Program, the Supplier Inclusion Program, and a reinforced Local Business Preference Program. Information: hcwa.com.