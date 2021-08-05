ajc logo
X

Henry board expands procurement specs

New regulations are in place for doing business with the water authority.
Caption
New regulations are in place for doing business with the water authority.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Water Authority has expanded its procurement policies to provide more opportunities for locally-based companies to benefit from doing business with the utility, according to officials. The board of the HCWA recently passed three resolutions that officials said were intended to specifically target small businesses based in and around Henry County. Board chair Cletonya Stidom said the resolutions will allow local small businesses, including those owned by minorities, women and veterans, to be better included in the procurement process. The new initiatives include the Local Sheltered Market Program, the Supplier Inclusion Program, and a reinforced Local Business Preference Program. Information: hcwa.com.

In Other News
1
Henry commissioners accept grant, donation
2
Henry County airport projects moving forward
3
Recreation fees adjusted in Henry County
4
Henry County board makes T-SPLOST referendum official
5
Millage rolled back to zero in Locust Grove
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top