Henry board considers vehicle impact study

Officials have concluded a study on the impact of commercial vehicle lanes proposed for a section of I-75 south of metro Atlanta, and those findings were presented to the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 1 regular meeting.

The study found that the state’s plan to separate truck and passenger traffic, by building two lanes running northbound from near the I-475/I-75 interchange just north of Macon to the McDonough area, will be a net positive. Officials said it will result in added capacity for commercial vehicles, improved operational efficiency through travel-time reliability and congestion reduction, and improved safety for all users of the corridor.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.