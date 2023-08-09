BreakingNews
3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City

Henry board considers vehicle impact study

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
8 minutes ago
X

Officials have concluded a study on the impact of commercial vehicle lanes proposed for a section of I-75 south of metro Atlanta, and those findings were presented to the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 1 regular meeting.

The study found that the state’s plan to separate truck and passenger traffic, by building two lanes running northbound from near the I-475/I-75 interchange just north of Macon to the McDonough area, will be a net positive. Officials said it will result in added capacity for commercial vehicles, improved operational efficiency through travel-time reliability and congestion reduction, and improved safety for all users of the corridor.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING
3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City
34m ago

Credit: AP

New refugee program could bring more Hispanic migrants to Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana patients face delays as demand grows in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana patients face delays as demand grows in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
5h ago
The Latest

McDonough keeps millage rate steady
16h ago
Henry millage rate remains steady
Board appointments approved in Stockbridge
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
5h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top