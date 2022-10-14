BreakingNews
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
Henry board authorizes CDBG report

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Henry County assisted more than 29,000 residents through its Community Development Block Grant program during the most recent program year, according to a report given to the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 20 regular meeting.

The board authorized the submission of the report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a requirement of the program for which $1.6 million in federal funding was used.

The majority of the money was invested in partnership with local organizations through assistance to established nonprofit agencies, through which the county was able to help food banks, homeless shelters, subsistence payment programs, and youth services.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
