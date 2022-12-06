Henry board approves vehicle purchases

Several vehicles were approved for purchase after being identified as necessary emergency purchases due to an aging fleet and an immediate need for replacements, according to officials.

The commissioners approved the $1.275 million acquisition of a custom aerial as well as $799,383 for three custom ambulance boxes, $68,057 for a 2023 Dodge 4500 ambulance prep chassis and $68,920 for two 2023 Chevy Express vans.