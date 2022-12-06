BreakingNews
Georgia voting goes smoothly as election day winds down
Henry board approves vehicle purchases

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
7 minutes ago

Four resolutions intended to aid Henry County Fire Rescue were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 29 regular meeting.

Several vehicles were approved for purchase after being identified as necessary emergency purchases due to an aging fleet and an immediate need for replacements, according to officials.

The commissioners approved the $1.275 million acquisition of a custom aerial as well as $799,383 for three custom ambulance boxes, $68,057 for a 2023 Dodge 4500 ambulance prep chassis and $68,920 for two 2023 Chevy Express vans.

Funding is through the county’s capital improvement plan and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
