Henry board approves tech improvements

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
0 minutes ago

More than $1 million in technology improvements were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 28 meeting.

The actual cost of $1,077,336 for the purchase of a new technology hardware system and storage upgrades will be covered by a combination of capital improvement program funds and American Rescue Plan Act funds. Officials said the current hardware is outdated.

Also approved were two E-911 resolutions: a $109,241 annual recurring broadband data purchase and another $107,407 allocation for the relocation of one of two phone servers. These actions are expected to allow the department to continue to upgrade and repair radio coverage.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

