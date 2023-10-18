Henry board approves repairs

The board voted to approve a $497,490 contract with Prime Contractors for asbestos abatement and interior demolition of the Judicial Annex Building. Also approved was a $109,111 contract with the same company for architectural design services for the interior renovation of the building located at 99 Sims Street for use by the District Attorney’s Office.

Both of these projects are being funded by the county’s capital improvement plan. An $180,504 contract for DFCS painting and parking lot improvements, from the facilities maintenance budget, was approved as well.

