Henry board approves police items

Several public safety items were approved at the Feb. 7 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners.
The purchase of a trained K-9 dog, a Labrador retriever, for the Henry County Police Department was approved at a cost of $13,195. That money will come from a federal seized funds account.
Also approved was the $221,200 acquisition of 140 smartphone in-vehicle camera hardware kits with software for new HCPD vehicles, as well as $41,532 for purchase and updating of equipment for 21 vehicles being used by the department’s school resource officers in various schools.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
