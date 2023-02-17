Henry board approves police items

The purchase of a trained K-9 dog, a Labrador retriever, for the Henry County Police Department was approved at a cost of $13,195. That money will come from a federal seized funds account.

Also approved was the $221,200 acquisition of 140 smartphone in-vehicle camera hardware kits with software for new HCPD vehicles, as well as $41,532 for purchase and updating of equipment for 21 vehicles being used by the department’s school resource officers in various schools.