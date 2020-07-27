Breaking News

Henry board approves Peeksville Rd. contract

Henry County | 1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 21 regular meeting to approve a bid for a dirt road construction project on Peeksville Road from the current end of the pavement to its intersection with New Hope Road.

Pittman Construction had the low bid at $1,384,109.75 for grading, widening and paving of the road. Also approved was a $196,805.50 bid from Summit Construction & Development for similar work on Burma Road, off Stroud Road between Hwy. 81 and Keys Ferry Road, about a mile west of the Newton County line. Both projects are being funded by the county’s SPLOST.

