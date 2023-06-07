Henry board approves FY24 budget

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its May 16 regular meeting to approve the county’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The vote to approve was 5-0.

The final amount was reported as $232,011,000. That is a seven-percent increase from the previous year’s budget of $216,907,158. However, county officials said the millage rate of 12.733 mills will not increase because property values have gone up enough to bring in the additional money at the same millage.

The new budget reflects an ongoing commitment to public safety, which makes up roughly half of the county’s operating expenses.

