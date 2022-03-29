ajc logo
Henry board approves funding measures

County commissioners approved the purchase of a truck for undercover law enforcement.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A $37,495 purchase of a used truck for undercover police work was approved March 15 by the Henry County Board of Commissioners. It is to be used by an officer assigned to the U.S. Postal Inspectors Narcotics Task Force. The county is using federal seized funds for the purchase.

In other business, the board approved a supplemental agreement allocating $48,574 in extra funds to the Hwy. 81 widening project due to the Georgia Department of Transportation requiring additional traffic cameras.

The commissioners also made it official that they would not object to an annexation request for 5.75 on Old Hwy. 3 into the city of Hampton. The property will remain RA-zoned.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

