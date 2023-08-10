Henry board approves CDBG action

Following a public hearing, the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 18 regular meeting to approve a $1,135,458 allocation for the Community Development Block Grant program as well as $539,724 for the Home Investment Partnerships program.

According to officials, the money will be used to advance priorities outlined in the county’s consolidated plan. Also approved was the county’s continued participation in an urban county agreement with the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough, and Stockbridge as part of the CDBG program.

All five parties have been participating in the grant program since 2011. This renewal covers federal fiscal years 2024-2026.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.