BreakingNews
Gusty winds, heavy rain make a mess of morning commute

Henry board approves CDBG action

Credit: Henry County government

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
28 minutes ago
X

Following a public hearing, the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 18 regular meeting to approve a $1,135,458 allocation for the Community Development Block Grant program as well as $539,724 for the Home Investment Partnerships program.

According to officials, the money will be used to advance priorities outlined in the county’s consolidated plan. Also approved was the county’s continued participation in an urban county agreement with the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough, and Stockbridge as part of the CDBG program.

All five parties have been participating in the grant program since 2011. This renewal covers federal fiscal years 2024-2026.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Gusty winds, heavy rain make a mess of morning commute18m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp mounts campaign against Democratic lawmakers ahead of 2024
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A new principal takes over at Roswell’s Centennial High School
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
2h ago

State reduces number of foster kids in hotels: ‘We are so close to zero’
2h ago
The Latest

Henry board considers vehicle impact study
21h ago
McDonough keeps millage rate steady
Henry millage rate remains steady
Featured

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II’s instinctual play helps Braves win despite Max Fried’s short start
8h ago
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top