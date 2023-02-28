Henry board approves appointments, expenditures

Two members of the Henry County Board of Tax Assessors saw their appointments approved by the Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 7 regular meeting. Lloyd A.E. Smikle Sr. and William A. Thompson Jr. were each appointed to six-year terms beginning March 1.
In unrelated business, the commissioners approved a $362,238 contract for pavement marking services and a $187,700 agreement for consulting services regarding the 2023 update to the county’s comprehensive plan.
The board also approved a memorandum of agreement with the city of McDonough relating to inspections, permitting and plan review for the county aquatic center now under development.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
