BreakingNews
Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Henry board approves appointments, expenditures

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
27 minutes ago

Two members of the Henry County Board of Tax Assessors saw their appointments approved by the Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 7 regular meeting. Lloyd A.E. Smikle Sr. and William A. Thompson Jr. were each appointed to six-year terms beginning March 1.

In unrelated business, the commissioners approved a $362,238 contract for pavement marking services and a $187,700 agreement for consulting services regarding the 2023 update to the county’s comprehensive plan.

The board also approved a memorandum of agreement with the city of McDonough relating to inspections, permitting and plan review for the county aquatic center now under development.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline 7h ago

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million
4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Quin Snyder Q&A: On Hawks’ personnel, the present and future
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex
7h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
49m ago
The Latest

McDonough looking for ARPA reimbursement
4h ago
Rezonings approved by Henry commissioners
20h ago
Hampton road projects in the works
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top