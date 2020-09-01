Henry board approves $6.4 million for road widening

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 4 regular meeting to approve a bid award for the widening of West Village Parkway/Panola Road. The contract was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting in the amount of $6,472,287. Funding for the project is included under the country’s SPLOST. The board also approved two related resolutions, one of which addresses a reimbursement agreement with Snapping Shoals EMC, which will have to relocate a portion of its facilities for the construction at a cost of $101,851.42. The other is a $159,452.40 expenditure for installation, maintenance and energy cost related to the lighting of West Village Parkway.