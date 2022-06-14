ajc logo
Henry board amends ULDC

A scene from the June 7 Board of Commissioners meeting.

Henry County
The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 7 regular meeting to approve an amendment to the Unified Land Development Code with regard to prohibited uses within the Highway Corridor Overlay District.

The vote was 4-2 with Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas voting in opposition.

In unrelated county business, the board approved two bids totaling $641,100 for janitorial services in more than three dozen county buildings, including certain court and public safety facilities, with funding to come from the budgets of the various county departments.

The commissioners also accepted a $30,000 Georgia Smart Communities Challenge Grant from Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, and it requires no in-kind local match or cash contribution from the county.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

