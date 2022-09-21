ajc logo
X

Henry aquatic center plan unveiled

A rendering of the new aquatic center.

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of the new aquatic center.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Officials at the Sept. 7 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners discussed the proposed new aquatic center and furnished a video presentation outlining the design of the project.

The $22 million facility is being funded by the county’s latest special-purpose local option sales tax which was approved by voters. The design is expected to be complete by mid-December with construction bids being solicited early in the new year.

It will be built on the Cotton Fields golf course property in McDonough which has been county-owned for a number of years. Officials hope to have the facility open by Memorial Day 2024.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders2h ago
Growing number of Georgia women traveling out of state for abortions

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters
4h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart confers with tight end Jesse Sanders while taking the field to play South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released
13h ago
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
The Latest
A county traffic study involving I-75 has been approved.

Traffic study approved by Henry commissioners
35m ago
Commercial rezonings get Henry ZAB nod
16h ago
McDonough council OK’s $1.2 million bid
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
2h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top