Henry aquatic center plan unveiled

Officials at the Sept. 7 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners discussed the proposed new aquatic center and furnished a video presentation outlining the design of the project.
The $22 million facility is being funded by the county’s latest special-purpose local option sales tax which was approved by voters. The design is expected to be complete by mid-December with construction bids being solicited early in the new year.
It will be built on the Cotton Fields golf course property in McDonough which has been county-owned for a number of years. Officials hope to have the facility open by Memorial Day 2024.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
