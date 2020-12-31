Harrell sworn in as Henry County board chair

Carlotta Harrell was sworn in Dec. 16 as the new countywide chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The ceremony took place in the Community Room of the Henry County Administration Building. Harrell, a Democrat, defeated incumbent June Wood in the November election after two unsuccessful bids for the seat in 2012 and 2016.
The oath of office was administered by Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Trea Pipkin. A number of elected officials and other local dignitaries were in attendance. “
I am looking forward to working with all our community partners and stakeholders,” said Harrell. “When I am voting on the dais, I am voting as an individual and I am voting for what is going to best for the citizens of Henry County.”