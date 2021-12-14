ajc logo
Hampton road repair to affect traffic

East King Road will be reduced to one lane for several days.
East King Road will be reduced to one lane for several days.

Credit: City of Hampton

Credit: City of Hampton

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
5 hours ago

Ongoing road repair work has necessitated a portion of East King Road in Hampton be reduced to a single lane of traffic through Friday.

A notice was posted Dec. 9 on Main Street Hampton’s official Facebook page.

The section being addressed is south of Hwy. 20 and north of Floyd Road on the south side of the city.

According to officials with Hampton’s public works department, both the northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at different times as work crews direct motorists through whichever lane remains open.

A number of signs have been put in place on both ends of the project to give motorists ample warning before approaching.

