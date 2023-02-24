Hampton road projects in the works

According to a city official, work is expected to begin soon, weather permitting, on a McDonough Street project which includes realignment with the Derrick Avenue intersection to change it to a three-way stop, then on to Georgia Avenue and Central Avenue.

Also on the horizon is the roundabout at Floyd Road and West King Road, which has been delayed mostly due to the fact that two partners were set to share in the cost and one of them sold their interest in the project. Officials said the new developer has assumed the requirements of the original contract and work should begin soon.