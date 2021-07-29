ajc logo
X

Hampton residential rezoning approved

A rezoning on Derrick Avenue in Hampton has been approved.
Caption
A rezoning on Derrick Avenue in Hampton has been approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Hampton City Council voted at its July 13 regular meeting to approve the rezoning of a nine-acre piece of property on Derrick Avenue from R-2 to R-4 for a residential development. The request had been recommended for denial in March with a suggestion from city officials that it be rezoned instead to PD (planned development). The applicant requested a postponement until this month to provide additional time to review the sewer connection to the site. Also approved at this meeting was a request related to the same development asking for a change in the future land use map from low-density residential to medium-density residential so that the R-4 zoning with a 7,000-square-foot lot minimum size could be applied. Information: hamptonga.gov.

In Other News
1
Henry County police update school safety cameras
2
McDonough City council approves millage rollback
3
Mixed-use proposal gets nod from Hampton council
4
Locust Grove council OK’s annexation
5
Extra work on trail project OK’d by Stockbridge council
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top