Hampton residential rezoning approved

The Hampton City Council voted at its July 13 regular meeting to approve the rezoning of a nine-acre piece of property on Derrick Avenue from R-2 to R-4 for a residential development. The request had been recommended for denial in March with a suggestion from city officials that it be rezoned instead to PD (planned development). The applicant requested a postponement until this month to provide additional time to review the sewer connection to the site. Also approved at this meeting was a request related to the same development asking for a change in the future land use map from low-density residential to medium-density residential so that the R-4 zoning with a 7,000-square-foot lot minimum size could be applied. Information: hamptonga.gov.